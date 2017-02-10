10 ISIL suicide bombers killed in fie...

10 ISIL suicide bombers killed in fierce clashes during attack on Turkish base in Syria

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

A total of 10 Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant suicide bombers were killed in fierce clashes with Ankara-backed Free Syrian Army members during an attack on a temporary base belonging to the Turkish army in northern Syria, the Turkish military has said. In a written statement issued on Feb. 15, the Turkish General Staff said that at around 09:10 a.m. on Feb. 15, a bomb-laden vehicle along with around eight to 10 ISIL militants tried to attack a temporary base belonging to the Turkish forces positioned in the south of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! Tue Mkz6 3
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... Tue Mkz6 1
Greece wake up violate Turkish airspace and se... Tue Mkz6 1
turkomongol ruthless savages==>>free ocalan! Feb 11 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
all greek isles==>>will be armed with rusian nu... Feb 10 TURKS RSAVAGES 1
Greece put claim on Anatolia konstantinoupolis,... Feb 8 Mkz6 4
I started dating a Turkish man... (Oct '15) Feb 7 Mkz6 4
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,277 • Total comments across all topics: 278,889,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC