World Bank launches school constructi...

World Bank launches school construction projects for refugees in Turkey

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

The World Bank has partnered with a number of Turkish agencies and the European Union to construct schools for Syrian refugees in Turkey, according to a statement from the lender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Edrogans claim on Greek islands 32 min Mkz6 1
News Turkey urges Germany to reject soldier asylum r... 1 hr Mkz6 1
TURKOMONGOLS MUSLlM SAVAGES==>>MOLON LABE! 6 hr TURKS RSAVAGES 1
News Turkish Scientist Mates Sheep With Man: Pictures (Jan '10) Sat andet1987 12
FILOTIMO==>>SEPARATES THE GREEKS from THE TURKI... Fri FILOTIMO 1
turkish army runs away Jan 23 Mkz6 2
News VIDEO: Strange shoot-out in Turkey's Bursa spar... Jan 20 Holy Guacamole 1
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,201 • Total comments across all topics: 278,399,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC