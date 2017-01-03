WND's Corsi Cites Another 'Trusted' Source, Flip-Flops on Turkey to Bash Obama
In 2011, WorldNetDaily's Jerome Corsi cited "trusted Kenyan professionals" in an attack on President Obama, accusing him of breaking obscure "promises" he made to various people in the country. In fact, the report those "trusted Kenyan professionals" were paid by WND to put together was plagiarized in large part from other media reports; WND stuck an editor's note at the top of Corsi's article that only partially explained the problems with it.
