With little room to maneuver, Syria's rebels head for talks
Syrian rebels are ... . FILE - This undated handout file photo released by the Russian Defense Ministry claims to show Russian Military engineers operating in Aleppo, Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turkish army pisses pants in al bab
|Tue
|Mkz6
|2
|Why Turkish men fall so easily in love with Bri... (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Mean Spirits
|102
|How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Mkz6
|60
|turks tell erdogan you buy liras
|Tue
|mr large
|1
|kurds show cowardly turks how to fight
|Jan 17
|mr large
|1
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Jan 14
|bedava sat
|58
|Why do Turkish women love Arab men? (Oct '11)
|Jan 12
|Koko
|68
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC