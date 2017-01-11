Was nightclub attack payback for Turk...

Was nightclub attack payback for Turkey's double standards?

15 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Zhou Zunyou says Islamic State and Uygur jihadist groups are by-products of the shifting rules of the US, Turkey and their allies against terrorism, which could even force Beijing to give up its foreign policy of non-interference In the early hours of 2017, a lone gunman went on the rampage in Istanbul's upscale Reina nightclub, killing 39 partygoers and wounding 69 others. While the attacker remains at large, Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the carnage - in revenge for Turkish military operations in Syria.

Turkey

