UPDATE 2-Turkish central bank fails to reassure with unorthodox rate hike

ANKARA/ISTANBUL, Jan 24 Turkey's central bank pushed up the cost of borrowing but left its main interest rate on hold on Tuesday, disappointing investors who had hoped for a significant rate hike to support the lira and ease concerns about the bank's independence. Less orthodox efforts by the central bank to stem chronic falls in the lira through liquidity management while avoiding the sort of conventional rate hike long opposed by President Tayyip Erdogan have proved largely ineffective.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.