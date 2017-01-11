UPDATE 1-As Fitch downgrade looms, S&...

UPDATE 1-As Fitch downgrade looms, S&P cuts Turkey outlook to negative

10 hrs ago

Bussiness and financial district of Levent, which comprises leading Turkish companies' headquarters and popular shopping malls, is seen from the Sapphire Tower in Istanbul, Turkey May 3, 2016. Ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Friday cut its outlook for Turkey to "negative" from "stable", citing growing constraints on policymakers' ability to contain inflation and shore up the tumbling lira currency.

Turkey

