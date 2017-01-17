UN judge's detention in Turkey delays Rwandan genocide case
The commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day highlights social tensions as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office Friday, but celebrations around the country also offered potential ways forward THE HAGUE, Netherlands - A former Rwandan government minister convicted at a United Nations tribunal of inciting and aiding genocide is arguing that his case is being unfairly delayed because one of the judges involved has been detained by Turkish authorities. Augustin Ngirabatware, who served as planning minister in Rwanda, is seeking review of his conviction and 30-year prison sentence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turkish army pisses pants in al bab
|32 min
|Mkz6
|2
|Why Turkish men fall so easily in love with Bri... (Mar '10)
|3 hr
|Mean Spirits
|102
|How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08)
|5 hr
|Mkz6
|60
|turks tell erdogan you buy liras
|7 hr
|mr large
|1
|kurds show cowardly turks how to fight
|8 hr
|mr large
|1
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Jan 14
|bedava sat
|58
|Why do Turkish women love Arab men? (Oct '11)
|Jan 12
|Koko
|68
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC