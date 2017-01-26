UK, Turkey sign defense deal and push...

UK, Turkey sign defense deal and push for further trade ties

14 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

British Prime Minister Theresa May signed a defense equipment deal with Turkey on an official visit to Ankara on Jan. 28, as the two countries promised to ramp up trade partnerships ahead of Brexit. May held three hours of talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan before meeting with Prime Minister Binali Y ld r m in Ankara.

Turkey

