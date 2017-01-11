UK and Turkey work on plans for trade...

UK and Turkey work on plans for trade deal after Brexit

20 hrs ago

Britain and Turkey have agreed to set up a new joint working group to prepare the ground for a trade deal after the UK leaves the European Union, Downing Street has announced. The announcement came as Prime Minister Theresa May travelled to Ankara for talks with the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and PM Binali Yildirim.

Turkey

