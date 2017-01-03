Turkish soldiers missing in Syria killed

Turkish soldiers missing in Syria killed

6 hrs ago

Two Turkish soldiers who went missing in action during the Turkish Armed Forces' Euphrates Shield Operation in Syria in November 2016 have been confirmed to have been killed, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 10. The military announced late on Nov. 29, 2016, that contact with two soldiers deployed in Syria as part of the operation had been lost. On Jan. 10, two non-commissioned officers identified as Muhammet Duran Keskin and K vanc Kas kc were announced to have been killed near al-Bab.

Turkey

