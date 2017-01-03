Turkish soldiers missing in Syria killed
Two Turkish soldiers who went missing in action during the Turkish Armed Forces' Euphrates Shield Operation in Syria in November 2016 have been confirmed to have been killed, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 10. The military announced late on Nov. 29, 2016, that contact with two soldiers deployed in Syria as part of the operation had been lost. On Jan. 10, two non-commissioned officers identified as Muhammet Duran Keskin and K vanc Kas kc were announced to have been killed near al-Bab.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|21 hr
|mr large
|2
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Jan 6
|Rockstar
|10
|Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15)
|Jan 5
|Tyson Chicken Farm
|2
|Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 5
|Lougi
|4
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|Jan 3
|Defined
|1
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Jan 1
|fener
|5
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|Dec 31
|Rambo
|9
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC