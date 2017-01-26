Turkish soldier killed in ISIL attack in Syria's al-Bab
One soldier was killed and two others were wounded in an Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant attack in Syria's al-Bab on Jan. 29, Dogan News Agency has reported. ISIL militants attacked troops in the al-Bab region on the afternoon of the 159th day of the Euphrates Shield operation.
