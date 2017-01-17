Turkish President Erdogan says Foreign Ministry working for meeting with Trump
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Officials from Turkey's Foreign Ministry are working for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Jan. 22, Hurriyet reported. "We will discuss this issue [Middle East] in a meeting with Mr. Trump but I do not know when this meeting will be scheduled.
