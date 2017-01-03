Turkish police kill would-be suicide bomber in southeast: security official
Turkish police killed a would-be attacker who tried to enter the main police station in the southeastern city of Gaziantep on Tuesday and were searching for a second assailant, in what one security official told Reuters was an attempted suicide bombing. A gunfight broke out in front of the police compound and ambulances were sent to the scene, television channels reported, in the latest outburst of violence to hit Turkey.
