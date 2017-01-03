Turkish police identify Reina attacker as Abdulkadir Masharipov
Turkish police have identified the alleged Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant militant who attacked a famous nightclub at the heart of Istanbul as Uzbek national Abdulkadir Masharipov. The attacker arrived in Istanbul from the Central Anatolian province of Konya on Dec. 15, 2016, to stage the attack on Jan. 1. According to recently obtained information, an ISIL cell in Konya that consists of Uzbeks continued to provide logistical support to Masharipov, whose code name is "Ebu Muhammed Horasani."
