Turkish police arrest 17 Daesh suspects in Istanbul

Turkish police late on Friday arrested 17 suspected Daesh members, including several foreign nationals, as part of an anti-terror operation in Istanbul, Anadolu reported. Anti-terrorist teams raided seven addresses of a suspect -- identified only by the initials K.T. -- who is accused of housing suspected foreign Daesh members.

Turkey

