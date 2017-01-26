Turkish police arrest 17 Daesh suspects in Istanbul
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkish police late on Friday arrested 17 suspected Daesh members, including several foreign nationals, as part of an anti-terror operation in Istanbul, Anadolu reported. Anti-terrorist teams raided seven addresses of a suspect -- identified only by the initials K.T. -- who is accused of housing suspected foreign Daesh members.
