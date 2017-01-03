Turkish PM Binali Yildirim visits Ira...

Turkish PM Binali Yildirim visits Iraq amid spat over unauthorised troops1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Baghdad, Jan 7 : Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim arrived in Baghdad today for a two-day visit, according to a report on Iraqi state TV. It's the first such visit since the two governments quarreled over the presence of unauthorised Turkish troops in northern Iraq, straining relations between the two neighbours fighting the Islamic State group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Fri Rockstar 10
News Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15) Jan 5 Tyson Chicken Farm 2
News Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15) Jan 5 Lougi 4
News The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s... Jan 3 Defined 1
News Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10) Jan 1 fener 5
News How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un... Dec 31 Rambo 9
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... Dec 30 Dave 2
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,388 • Total comments across all topics: 277,699,951

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC