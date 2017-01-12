Turkish MPs pass Article 17 of Constitution change

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Lawmakers on Sunday adopted article 17 of a new constitutional reform package that regulates parliamentary and presidential elections, Anadolu reported. A total of 484 of 550 deputies participated the secret ballot session on Sunday evening at Parliament's General Assembly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.