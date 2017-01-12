Turkish court arrests two Uighurs in ...

Turkish court arrests two Uighurs in relation to Istanbul nightclub attack

Two Chinese nationals of Uighur origin were arrested on Friday for suspected links to the mass shooting in an Istanbul night club on New Year's Eve, state-run Anadolu agency said. Flowers are placed outisde the Reina nightclub by the Bosphorus, which was attacked by a gunman, in Istanbul, Turkey, January 1, 2017.

