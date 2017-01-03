Turkey's tourism takes big hit after extremist attacks - Sun, 08 Jan 2017 PST
The once bustling Grand Bazaar in Istanbul is astonishingly quiet. The shops and restaurants in the city's trendy Istiklal Street are all but empty of foreign customers and the hotels in the upscale Nisantasi district are nearly deserted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Jan 6
|Rockstar
|10
|Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15)
|Jan 5
|Tyson Chicken Farm
|2
|Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 5
|Lougi
|4
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|Jan 3
|Defined
|1
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Jan 1
|fener
|5
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|Dec 31
|Rambo
|9
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Dec 30
|Dave
|2
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC