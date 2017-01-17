Turkey's pro-Kurdish party leader faces 142 years in prison

ANKARA, Turkey - Turkish prosecutors charged the chairman of the country's pro-Kurdish party on Tuesday with leading a terror organization, engaging in terror propaganda and other crimes for which they are seeking a 142-year prison sentence, the state-run news agency reported. Anadolu Agency said an indictment accuses Peoples' Democracy Party Chairman Selahattin Demirtas of being a leader of Turkey's outlawed Kurdish rebels and holds him responsible for street violence that broke out in 2014 during protests of government policies on Syria.

