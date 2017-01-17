Turkey's parliament comes to blows over Erdogan-enabling reforms
For the past 10 days, Turkey's parliament has been going through the painstaking, and literally painful, process of amending the constitution. If approved, the amendments will clip parliament's power extensively while providing unchecked freedoms to the executive branch.
