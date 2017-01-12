Turkey's Erdogan makes fresh push for presidential system
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has lashed out at critics of a government reform bill being debated in parliament that would greatly expand the powers of his office. "Whatever you do, I believe that these will pass through parliament and go before the people," Erdogan said in remarks apparently directed at the main opposition party which does not back the proposals.
