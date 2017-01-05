Turkey's collapse has been years in t...

Turkey's collapse has been years in the making

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Skip to navigation Skip to content Skip to footer View text version of this page Help using this website - Accessibility statement Join today and you can easily save your favourite articles, join in the conversation and comment, plus select which news your want direct to your inbox. But in researching the chaos of our times, historians likely will keep coming back to Turkey, to pick apart an explosive collision of destructive forces, in which the more autocratic Turkish leader resident Recep Tayyip Erdogan figured he could do it all himself, the faster the country became ungovernable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish President releases Christmas message 9 hr Rockstar 10
News Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15) Thu Tyson Chicken Farm 2
News Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15) Thu Lougi 4
News The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s... Jan 3 Defined 1
News Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10) Jan 1 fener 5
News How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un... Dec 31 Rambo 9
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... Dec 30 Dave 2
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,598 • Total comments across all topics: 277,675,060

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC