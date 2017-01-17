Turkey's central bank struggles with lira slide

For some of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's aides, the mere suggestion that the central bank should raise interest rates as the lira slides through new record lows amounts to a plot against the state. "It is clear the goal is to bottleneck the country's economy," Erdogan's adviser Bulent Gedikli said on Twitter on Tuesday in response to a statement from the Japan Credit Rating Agency indicating investors might welcome a hike.

