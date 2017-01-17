Turkey's central bank struggles with lira slide
For some of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's aides, the mere suggestion that the central bank should raise interest rates as the lira slides through new record lows amounts to a plot against the state. "It is clear the goal is to bottleneck the country's economy," Erdogan's adviser Bulent Gedikli said on Twitter on Tuesday in response to a statement from the Japan Credit Rating Agency indicating investors might welcome a hike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Turkish men fall so easily in love with Bri... (Mar '10)
|22 min
|Mean Spirits
|102
|How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Mkz6
|60
|turks tell erdogan you buy liras
|4 hr
|mr large
|1
|kurds show cowardly turks how to fight
|4 hr
|mr large
|1
|turkish army pisses pants in al bab
|6 hr
|mr large
|1
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Jan 14
|bedava sat
|58
|Why do Turkish women love Arab men? (Oct '11)
|Jan 12
|Koko
|68
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC