Turkey's central bank struggles with ...

Turkey's central bank struggles with lira slide

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

For some of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's aides, the mere suggestion that the central bank should raise interest rates as the lira slides through new record lows amounts to a plot against the state. "It is clear the goal is to bottleneck the country's economy," Erdogan's adviser Bulent Gedikli said on Twitter on Tuesday in response to a statement from the Japan Credit Rating Agency indicating investors might welcome a hike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Turkish men fall so easily in love with Bri... (Mar '10) 22 min Mean Spirits 102
How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08) 2 hr Mkz6 60
turks tell erdogan you buy liras 4 hr mr large 1
kurds show cowardly turks how to fight 4 hr mr large 1
turkish army pisses pants in al bab 6 hr mr large 1
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Jan 14 bedava sat 58
Why do Turkish women love Arab men? (Oct '11) Jan 12 Koko 68
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,007,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC