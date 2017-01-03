Turkey's Armenian church turned into ...

Turkey's Armenian church turned into parking lot

13 hrs ago Read more: Groong

PanARMENIAN.Net  - A dilapidated  Armenian church  in the  Turkish  city of Elazig has been turned into a  parking lot , Ermenihaber.am reports.

Turkey

