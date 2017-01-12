Turkey's anti-terror fight protects Europe, NATO states: EU Minister Celik
Turkey's fight against terrorism in Syria as part of its ongoing Euphrates Shield operation protects the borders of Europe and NATO states, Turkey's EU Minister A-mer A elik said on Jan. 11. Speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara following a meeting with Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini, A elik commented on the Euphrates Shield operation. "Turkey's fight against terrorism is for the protection of the borders of the Turkish Republic as well as Europe and NATO," he said.
