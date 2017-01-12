Turkey's anti-terror fight protects E...

Turkey's anti-terror fight protects Europe, NATO states: EU Minister Celik

Read more: Turkish Daily News

Turkey's fight against terrorism in Syria as part of its ongoing Euphrates Shield operation protects the borders of Europe and NATO states, Turkey's EU Minister A-mer A elik said on Jan. 11. Speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara following a meeting with Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini, A elik commented on the Euphrates Shield operation. "Turkey's fight against terrorism is for the protection of the borders of the Turkish Republic as well as Europe and NATO," he said.

Turkey

