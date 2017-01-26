Turkey urges Germany to reject soldier asylum requests
German authorities should reject requests for asylum from some 40 former Turkish soldiers Ankara suspects of having links to the failed July coup, Turkey's defence minister was quoted as saying on Sunday. Fikri Isik also said that failure to reject the asylum applications could harden relations between Germany and Turkey, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.
