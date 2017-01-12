Turkey to send commission to probe plane crash near Bishkek
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkey's Ministry of Transport, Maritime and Communication will send two experts to Kyrgyzstan to investigate the crash of a cargo plane, says a message from the ministry. The Turkish Minister of Transport, Maritime and Communication Ahmet Arslan during a phone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jamshid Khalilov conveyed his condolences and expressed Ankara's readiness to provide assistance to investigate the causes of the accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Sat
|bedava sat
|58
|Why do Turkish women love Arab men? (Oct '11)
|Jan 12
|Koko
|68
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|Jan 10
|PKK War Crimes
|4
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Jan 6
|Rockstar
|10
|Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15)
|Jan 5
|Tyson Chicken Farm
|2
|Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 5
|Lougi
|4
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|Jan 3
|Defined
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC