Turkey to send commission to probe plane crash near Bishkek

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkey's Ministry of Transport, Maritime and Communication will send two experts to Kyrgyzstan to investigate the crash of a cargo plane, says a message from the ministry. The Turkish Minister of Transport, Maritime and Communication Ahmet Arslan during a phone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jamshid Khalilov conveyed his condolences and expressed Ankara's readiness to provide assistance to investigate the causes of the accident.

