Turkey to naturalise Syrian, Iraqi migrants: Recep Tayyip Erdogan1 hour ago

Istanbul, Jan 6: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today announced that some of the millions of Syrian and Iraqis who have fled to Turkey would be given Turkish nationality. "Our interior ministry is carrying out work, and under this work, some of them will be granted our nationality after all the necessary checks" have been carried out, Erdogan said in a speech broadcast on television.

