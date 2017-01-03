Turkey to naturalise Syrian, Iraqi migrants: Recep Tayyip Erdogan1 hour ago
Istanbul, Jan 6: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today announced that some of the millions of Syrian and Iraqis who have fled to Turkey would be given Turkish nationality. "Our interior ministry is carrying out work, and under this work, some of them will be granted our nationality after all the necessary checks" have been carried out, Erdogan said in a speech broadcast on television.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|19 hr
|Rockstar
|10
|Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15)
|Thu
|Tyson Chicken Farm
|2
|Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Lougi
|4
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|Jan 3
|Defined
|1
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Jan 1
|fener
|5
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|Dec 31
|Rambo
|9
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Dec 30
|Dave
|2
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC