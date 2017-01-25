Turkey: Syria Peace Talks 'Serious Diplomatic Success'
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks after Turkey's parliament approved a contentious constitutional reform package, in Ankara, Jan. 21, 2017. Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Wednesday this week's Syrian peace talks in Kazakhstan were a "serious diplomatic success."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turkish army runs away
|Jan 23
|Mkz6
|2
|VIDEO: Strange shoot-out in Turkey's Bursa spar...
|Jan 20
|Holy Guacamole
|1
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Jan 20
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|11
|UNITED ORTHODOX COUNTRIES==>>WILL DECAPlTATE TU...
|Jan 20
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|turkish army pisses pants in al bab
|Jan 17
|Mkz6
|2
|Why Turkish men fall so easily in love with Bri... (Mar '10)
|Jan 17
|Mean Spirits
|102
|How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08)
|Jan 17
|Mkz6
|60
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC