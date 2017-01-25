Turkey: Syria Peace Talks 'Serious Di...

Turkey: Syria Peace Talks 'Serious Diplomatic Success'

Read more: Voice of America

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks after Turkey's parliament approved a contentious constitutional reform package, in Ankara, Jan. 21, 2017. Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Wednesday this week's Syrian peace talks in Kazakhstan were a "serious diplomatic success."

