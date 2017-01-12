Turkey suspends pro-Kurdish lawmaker for 'genocide' comment

A pro-Kurdish lawmaker has been temporarily suspended from the Turkish parliament for saying the word "genocide" during heated discussions on changes to the constitution, state media said on Friday. Member of parliament for the Peoples' Democratic Party Garo Paylan said four communities had been lost and "driven from these lands in large massacres genocides," referring to Armenians, Assyrians, Greeks and Jews, according to Anadolu Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.