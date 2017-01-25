Turkey summons German charge d'affaires over Can DA1 4ndar's New Year reception invitation
The Turkish Foreign Affairs Ministry has summoned the German charge d'affaires in Ankara to express its reaction over German Justice Minister Heiko Maas' invitation of Turkish journalist Can Dundar to a reception in Berlin, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported on Jan. 24. Maas invited Dundar, who currently has a pending appeal case in Turkey and whose detention is demanded in two separate probes, to the Justice Ministry event, due to take place on Jan. 25, to express the importance he places on democracy and press freedom in Turkey. Dundar was also due to deliver a speech about press freedom at the reception.
