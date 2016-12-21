Turkey, Russia continue joint airstrikes against ISIL near al-Bab

Turkish and Russian warplanes have struck Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant positions near Syria's al-Bab, a strategic town Turkey and Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army elements are trying to capture from the jihadist group, the Turkish Armed Forces said in a written statement early Jan. 2. Turkish warplanes destroyed eight ISIL targets in al-Bab, Bzagah and Tadif, killing 22 ISIL militants on Jan.1, while Russian jets hit ISIL elements in Dayr Kak, eight kilometers southwest of al-Bab, on Jan. 1. The statement said the operation to capture al-Bab is still ongoing as 103 ISIL positions have been covered with artillery fire with many of them destroyed.

