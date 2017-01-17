Turkey rounds up 27 with links to suspected nightclub gunman
Turkish police rounded up 27 people linked to the suspected gunman in Istanbul's New Year's Eve nightclub attack and the justice minister said Wednesday that the capture of the suspect will lead to a better understanding of the Islamic State group's operations in Turkey. The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Abdulkadir Masharipov, was caught late Monday in a police operation in Istanbul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turkish army pisses pants in al bab
|22 hr
|Mkz6
|2
|Why Turkish men fall so easily in love with Bri... (Mar '10)
|Tue
|Mean Spirits
|102
|How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08)
|Tue
|Mkz6
|60
|turks tell erdogan you buy liras
|Tue
|mr large
|1
|kurds show cowardly turks how to fight
|Tue
|mr large
|1
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Jan 14
|bedava sat
|58
|Why do Turkish women love Arab men? (Oct '11)
|Jan 12
|Koko
|68
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC