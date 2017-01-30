Turkey puts Gulen, 269 others on trial over coup bid23 min ago

Turkey puts Gulen, 269 others on tria...

Turkey puts Gulen, 269 others on trial over coup bid

15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Turkey today opened the biggest trial yet over the failed July coup aimed at ousting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, trying 270 suspects including, in absentia, the alleged mastermind Fethullah Gulen. The suspects, 152 of whom are in pre-trial detention, include ex high-ranking military officials like former Aegean Army Command Chief of Staff Major General Memduh Hakbilen, the state news agency Anadolu reported.

