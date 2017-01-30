Turkey puts Gulen, 269 others on trial over coup bid23 min ago
Turkey today opened the biggest trial yet over the failed July coup aimed at ousting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, trying 270 suspects including, in absentia, the alleged mastermind Fethullah Gulen. The suspects, 152 of whom are in pre-trial detention, include ex high-ranking military officials like former Aegean Army Command Chief of Staff Major General Memduh Hakbilen, the state news agency Anadolu reported.
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edrogans claim on Greek islands
|2 hr
|Mkz6
|5
|About 40 Turkish NATO soldiers requested asylum...
|2 hr
|Mkz6
|1
|Turkey urges Germany to reject soldier asylum r...
|Mon
|Mkz6
|1
|TURKOMONGOLS MUSLlM SAVAGES==>>MOLON LABE!
|Mon
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|Turkish Scientist Mates Sheep With Man: Pictures (Jan '10)
|Sat
|andet1987
|12
|FILOTIMO==>>SEPARATES THE GREEKS from THE TURKI...
|Jan 27
|FILOTIMO
|1
|turkish army runs away
|Jan 23
|Mkz6
|2
