Turkey police carry out more raids in nightclub attack probe
Police in Turkey have carried out more raids in their hunt for the gunman who killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub, detaining several people at a housing complex on the outskirts of the city, the state-run news agency reported. A police armoured vehicle blocks the road leading to the scene of the attack on a nightclub in Istanbul Police in Turkey have carried out more raids in their hunt for the gunman who killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub, detaining several people at a housing complex on the outskirts of the city, the state-run news agency reported.
