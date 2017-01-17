Turkey police carry out more raids in...

Turkey police carry out more raids in nightclub attack probe

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Police in Turkey have carried out more raids in their hunt for the gunman who killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub, detaining several people at a housing complex on the outskirts of the city, the state-run news agency reported. A police armoured vehicle blocks the road leading to the scene of the attack on a nightclub in Istanbul Police in Turkey have carried out more raids in their hunt for the gunman who killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub, detaining several people at a housing complex on the outskirts of the city, the state-run news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15) 3 hr Tyson Chicken Farm 2
News Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15) 6 hr Lougi 4
News The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s... Tue Defined 1
News Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10) Jan 1 fener 5
News How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un... Dec 31 Rambo 12
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... Dec 30 Dave 2
Dating a Kurdish girl (Apr '09) Dec 30 Ramsy 68
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,802 • Total comments across all topics: 277,632,593

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC