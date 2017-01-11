Turkey marks Holocaust, warns against rising racist movements in Europe
Turkey has issued a message of commemoration for the millions of people who lost their lives during the Nazi Holocaust on Jan. 27 Holocaust Remembrance Day, saying the country would stand against anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. "We commemorate the millions of people who lost their lives during the Holocaust with respect," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
