Turkey is holding an American pastor in prison on bogus charges
Yesterday we found out about Canadian citizen Ece Heper, who is currently under detention in Turkey for daring to comment on the presidency of Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Facebook. But there's one other story we should have pointed out earlier which is even more disturbing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Fri
|Rockstar
|10
|Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15)
|Jan 5
|Tyson Chicken Farm
|2
|Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 5
|Lougi
|4
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|Jan 3
|Defined
|1
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Jan 1
|fener
|5
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|Dec 31
|Rambo
|9
|How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant...
|Dec 30
|Dave
|2
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC