Turkey faces more turmoil as violence...

Turkey faces more turmoil as violence continues

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The deadly New Year's attack on a ritzy Istanbul nightclub has brought more turmoil to Turkey and shown how the conflict in neighbouring Syria easily can spill over to threaten Europe's stability. The mass shooting's bleak coda came into sharp relief Monday: Islamic State militants claimed the "heroic soldier" who gunned down revelers with a high-powered rifle at the jam-packed Reina nightclub as one of their own as police tried to find the fugitive, who is believed to have escaped in the mayhem he caused.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s... 2 hr Defined 1
News Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10) Sun fener 5
News How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un... Dec 31 Rambo 12
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... Dec 30 Dave 2
Dating a Kurdish girl (Apr '09) Dec 30 Ramsy 68
turks really really really are this stupid Dec 29 mr large 8
News Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery Dec 27 RUSSKI GO HOME 8
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,034 • Total comments across all topics: 277,558,145

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC