Turkey expects improved relations with the Trump administration

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, shown at a Dec. 20 conference in Moscow, said this week that he thinks relations with the United States will improve significantly under Donald Trump. Turkey is confident that its relations with the United States will improve significantly under President-elect Donald Trump and expects positive responses to concerns it believes the Obama administration played down, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday.

