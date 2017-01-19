Turkey expects improved relations with the Trump administration
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, shown at a Dec. 20 conference in Moscow, said this week that he thinks relations with the United States will improve significantly under Donald Trump. Turkey is confident that its relations with the United States will improve significantly under President-elect Donald Trump and expects positive responses to concerns it believes the Obama administration played down, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO: Strange shoot-out in Turkey's Bursa spar...
|18 hr
|Holy Guacamole
|1
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|18 hr
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|11
|UNITED ORTHODOX COUNTRIES==>>WILL DECAPlTATE TU...
|18 hr
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|turkish army pisses pants in al bab
|Jan 17
|Mkz6
|2
|Why Turkish men fall so easily in love with Bri... (Mar '10)
|Jan 17
|Mean Spirits
|102
|How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08)
|Jan 17
|Mkz6
|60
|turks tell erdogan you buy liras
|Jan 17
|mr large
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC