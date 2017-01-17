Turkey: Erdogan advocates powerful presidency after key vote

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has started campaigning for constitutional reforms that would greatly expand the powers of his office, hours after a vote in parliament cleared the way for a national referendum on the issue. Speaking in Istanbul on Saturday, he hailed the assembly's early-morning decision and said "God willing the people will give the true decision, the final decision" that he says would catapult Turkey to a stronger position.

