Turkey: Erdogan advocates powerful pr...

Turkey: Erdogan advocates powerful presidency after key vote

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has started campaigning for constitutional reforms that would greatly expand the powers of his office, hours after a vote in parliament cleared the way for a national referendum on the issue. Speaking in Istanbul on Saturday, he hailed the assembly's early-morning decision and said "God willing the people will give the true decision, the final decision" that he says would catapult Turkey to a stronger position.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
turkish army runs away 23 hr mr large 1
News VIDEO: Strange shoot-out in Turkey's Bursa spar... Fri Holy Guacamole 1
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Fri TURKS RSAVAGES 11
UNITED ORTHODOX COUNTRIES==>>WILL DECAPlTATE TU... Fri TURKS RSAVAGES 1
turkish army pisses pants in al bab Jan 17 Mkz6 2
Why Turkish men fall so easily in love with Bri... (Mar '10) Jan 17 Mean Spirits 102
How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08) Jan 17 Mkz6 60
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,411 • Total comments across all topics: 278,139,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC