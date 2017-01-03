Turkey dismisses more civil servants ...

Turkey dismisses more civil servants in post-coup purge

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses a rally in Sanliurfa, Turkey, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Turkey's justice minister Bekir Bozdag says police have detained 18 people in connection with a foiled attack at courthouse in the western city of Izmir that nevertheless killed a policeman and a courthouse employee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Turkey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish President releases Christmas message Fri Rockstar 10
News Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15) Thu Tyson Chicken Farm 2
News Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15) Thu Lougi 4
News The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s... Jan 3 Defined 1
News Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10) Jan 1 fener 5
News How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un... Dec 31 Rambo 9
How to get Quality Hashish / Weed & Meds in Ant... Dec 30 Dave 2
See all Turkey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Turkey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Turkey

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,221 • Total comments across all topics: 277,694,553

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC