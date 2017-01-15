Turkey Detains 9 Colonels in North Cyprus for Gulen Ties
Turkey's state-run news agency says nine Turkish colonels have been detained in northern Cyprus as part of the investigation into the movement allegedly responsible for a failed coup in July. The Anadolu Agency said the officers were detained Sunday as part of an investigation into the Gulen movement's organization in the Turkish Cyprus Peace Forces and Security Forces Command, part of the Turkish Armed Forces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Sat
|bedava sat
|58
|Why do Turkish women love Arab men? (Oct '11)
|Jan 12
|Koko
|68
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|Jan 10
|PKK War Crimes
|4
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Jan 6
|Rockstar
|10
|Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15)
|Jan 5
|Tyson Chicken Farm
|2
|Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 5
|Lougi
|4
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|Jan 3
|Defined
|1
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC