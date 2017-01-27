Turkey detains 3 Iraqis accused of IS bomb-making
In this undated photo released Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015, file photo, on a social media site used by Islamic State militants, which has been verified and is consistent with other AP reporting, shows smoke from the detonation of the 2,000-year-old temple of Baalshamin in Syria's ancient caravan city of Palmyra. From the three-year-old boy who washed ashore on a Turkish beach to the 71 migrants who suffocated in a truck in Austria to the daily scenes of chaos unfolding in European cities as governments try to halt a human tide heading north.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|turkish army runs away
|Jan 23
|Mkz6
|2
|VIDEO: Strange shoot-out in Turkey's Bursa spar...
|Jan 20
|Holy Guacamole
|1
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Jan 20
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|11
|UNITED ORTHODOX COUNTRIES==>>WILL DECAPlTATE TU...
|Jan 20
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|turkish army pisses pants in al bab
|Jan 17
|Mkz6
|2
|Why Turkish men fall so easily in love with Bri... (Mar '10)
|Jan 17
|Mean Spirits
|102
|How Turk were Sumerians? (Nov '08)
|Jan 17
|Mkz6
|60
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC