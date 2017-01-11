Turkey detains 3 Iraqis accused of IS bomb-making1 hour ago

Turkey detains 3 Iraqis accused of IS...

Turkey detains 3 Iraqis accused of IS bomb-making

Turkish authorities have detained three Iraqi brothers who are suspected of making suicide bombs for the Islamic State group. Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported today that the suspects were caught during police raids in the Black Sea coastal city of Samsun.

