Turkey detains 3 Iraqis accused of IS bomb-making1 hour ago
Turkish authorities have detained three Iraqi brothers who are suspected of making suicide bombs for the Islamic State group. Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency reported today that the suspects were caught during police raids in the Black Sea coastal city of Samsun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FILOTIMO==>>SEPARATES THE GREEKS from THE TURKI...
|5 min
|FILOTIMO
|1
|Turkish Scientist Mates Sheep With Man: Pictures (Jan '10)
|4 hr
|Tall Phart
|11
|turkish army runs away
|Jan 23
|Mkz6
|2
|VIDEO: Strange shoot-out in Turkey's Bursa spar...
|Jan 20
|Holy Guacamole
|1
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|Jan 20
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|11
|UNITED ORTHODOX COUNTRIES==>>WILL DECAPlTATE TU...
|Jan 20
|TURKS RSAVAGES
|1
|turkish army pisses pants in al bab
|Jan 17
|Mkz6
|2
Find what you want!
Search Turkey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC