Turkey 'could benefit from Trump's economic and strategic policies'

15 hrs ago

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic and political strategies are likely to have a "mixed effect on Turkey" and it will be up to the Turkish administration to turn them into advantages, economist Fatih Keresteci has told the HA1 4rriyet Daily News. Washington's likely protectionist policies regarding China could have adverse consequences for the Turkish economy, but Ankara could benefit from Trump's objection to a major trade deal with the European Union, which could recover Turkey's importance, said Keresteci.

