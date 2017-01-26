Turkey could be vulnerable to attacks...

Turkey could be vulnerable to attacks inspired by 'IS'

Security observers have expressed concern that Turkey could be in for a wave of terrorist attacks inspired by the "Islamic State" group in the wake of an IS gunman's murdering 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub in the first minutes of 2017. The group had claimed that the assault was retribution for attacks on IS by Turkey's military in Syria and has attempted to use the murders as a tool to inspire fresh killings.

Turkey

