Turkey: Cease-fire violations in Syria are obstacle to talks
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, meets with Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at United Nations headquarters. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, right, meets with Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at United Nations headquarters.
Turkey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish President releases Christmas message
|15 hr
|Rockstar
|8
|Will Obama respond to Russia in Syria? (Oct '15)
|20 hr
|Tyson Chicken Farm
|2
|Saddled with 2 million Syrian refugees, Turkey ... (Sep '15)
|23 hr
|Lougi
|4
|The Latest: Police look for clues at Istanbul s...
|Jan 3
|Defined
|1
|Istanbul, Capital of Culture, 2010 (Feb '10)
|Jan 1
|fener
|5
|How Trump Can Stop Erdo Yan from Playing the Un...
|Dec 31
|Rambo
|12
