Turkey bogged down in Syria as it realigns with Russia

This image made from militant video posted online by the Aamaq News Agency, a media arm of the Islamic State group on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, purports to show the moment of a Turkish missile strike, in the northern Syrian town... . This photo posted Dec. 23, 2016, by the Syrian militant group Ahrar al-Sham, purports to show Ahrar al-Sham fighters on patrol in the countryside around the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Aleppo province, Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.